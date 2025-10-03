Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ethos inaugurates Ethos Haute Horology Boutique at Mumbai

Ethos inaugurates Ethos Haute Horology Boutique at Mumbai

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Ethos has inaugurated a new exclusive Ethos Haute Horology Boutique located at Unit 02-01, 2nd Floor, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai 400055, India.

As of 31 March 2025, the company's retail presence included a total of 73 boutiques. With the opening of this new boutique at Mumbai, the company now have 84 boutiques across India.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

