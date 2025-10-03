Panacea Biotec receives LoA from UNICEF for order worth Rs 315 cr

Panacea Biotec has received a Letter of Award from UNICEF for a Long-Term Agreement for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) to UNICEF starting from 1st April 2026 to 31st March 2030. The total award to the Company is for supply of bOPV in 10 and 20 vial presentation worth ~US$ 35.65 million (~Rs.315 crore) for a period of Q2 CY2026 and CY2027.

