Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 42.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.20% to Rs 73.84 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 42.29% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 73.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.73.8453.8217.9221.0917.4512.1916.1410.9011.918.37

