Ceinsys Tech receives registration as a Google Cloud Partner

Ceinsys Tech has been registered as a Google Cloud Partner across the following engagement areas:Google Cloud - Co-sell Google Cloud - Services Google Workspace - Co-sell and Services Google Cloud - Technology Google Workspace - Technology
The company attained the Registered status across these areas on 29 May 2026. The partnership further strengthens the company's technology ecosystem and its ability to support customers through cloud-led, scalable and intelligent digital solutions.
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