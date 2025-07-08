Ceinsys Tech soars after securing Rs 115-crore LoA from MMRDA

Ceinsys Tech rallied 2.56% to Rs 1,521.10 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 114.99 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The contract is for the selection of a system integrator (SI) to monitor infrastructure projects using the integrated data and document platform (IDDP) for MMRDA.

The project has a total duration of 4 years, comprising 1 year for implementation followed by three years of operations and maintenance.

The company has confirmed that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the entity to which the order has been awarded.