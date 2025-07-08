NLC India's board OKs to invest Rs 1,630-cr in subsidiary

NLC India said that its board granted in-principle approval to invest upto Rs 1,630.89 crore in one or more tranches in its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables (NIRL), through the subscription of equity shares to fund green energy projects.

Further, the companys board also approved the borrowing of term loan in Japanese Yen equivalent to $100 million, through external commercial borrowing (ECB), from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for CAPEX funding of renewable projects to be executed through the companys subsidiaries or group companies.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company engaged in lignite mining and power generation. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company. The public sector undertaking's consolidated net profit zoomed 321.83% to Rs 481.96 crore on an 8.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,836 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.