Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd and Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2025.
Alok Industries Ltd surged 14.70% to Rs 23.02 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 164.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gabriel India Ltd soared 9.32% to Rs 1006.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58778 shares in the past one month.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd spiked 5.85% to Rs 1993. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8866 shares in the past one month.
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd spurt 5.48% to Rs 1577.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10844 shares in the past one month.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd added 4.54% to Rs 520.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6121 shares in the past one month.
