Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2025.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd soared 13.74% to Rs 486.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20083 shares in the past one month.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd surged 10.09% to Rs 770. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5258 shares in the past one month. MSP Steel & Power Ltd spiked 7.88% to Rs 29.58. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50237 shares in the past one month. Shiva Cement Ltd spurt 7.54% to Rs 41.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.