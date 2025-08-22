Ceinsys Tech wins service order of Rs 2.24 cr from Adani Infra

Ceinsys Tech has been awarded service order from Adani Infra (India) for implementation of common data environment set up in energy engineering cluster (9 Businesses) and cement business along with hypercare support of 9 months. The order dated 21 August 2025, valued at Rs 2.24 crore is a significant milestone achieved through the initiatives of the Company's product services division to cater to various domains under infrastructure sector for large corporates and conglomerates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News