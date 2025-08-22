Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI considering ways to improve tenor and maturity profile of derivative products to support sustained capital formation

SEBI considering ways to improve tenor and maturity profile of derivative products to support sustained capital formation

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SEBIs approach to arriving at the optimum regulatory regime around derivatives has been, and will continue to be, analytical and consultative, SEBI whole time member Ananth Narayan G stated at FICCI CAPAM conference. He noted that we are looking to deepen the underlying cash equities market. Average daily traded volumes in equity cash markets have grown rapidly by over 25% Compounded Annual Growth Rate over the past 5 years, to well over INR 1 lakh crore now. However, there is more to be done, particularly given the even sharper rise in short - term derivative volumes. He stated that we are considering ways to improve the tenor and maturity profile of derivative products, so that they better support sustained capital formation, and foster all - round trust in the ecosystem. This may also need to be achieved in a calibrated manner, giving the system adequate time to adjust. He highlighted that it is important to ensure risk awareness and suitability amongst participants and stakeholder engagement will be the key.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Domestic industry must take advantage of increased availability of risk capital says SEBI Whole Time Member

Parliament's Monsoon Session ends amid protests, 15 Bills cleared

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election on September 9

Delays in admission process continue to be a challenge in insolvency cases says IBBI Chairperson

Apollo Hospitals' promter group pares 1.3% stake for Rs 1,489.33 crore

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story