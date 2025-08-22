SEBI considering ways to improve tenor and maturity profile of derivative products to support sustained capital formation

SEBIs approach to arriving at the optimum regulatory regime around derivatives has been, and will continue to be, analytical and consultative, SEBI whole time member Ananth Narayan G stated at FICCI CAPAM conference. He noted that we are looking to deepen the underlying cash equities market. Average daily traded volumes in equity cash markets have grown rapidly by over 25% Compounded Annual Growth Rate over the past 5 years, to well over INR 1 lakh crore now. However, there is more to be done, particularly given the even sharper rise in short - term derivative volumes. He stated that we are considering ways to improve the tenor and maturity profile of derivative products, so that they better support sustained capital formation, and foster all - round trust in the ecosystem. This may also need to be achieved in a calibrated manner, giving the system adequate time to adjust. He highlighted that it is important to ensure risk awareness and suitability amongst participants and stakeholder engagement will be the key.

