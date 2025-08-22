Domestic industry must take advantage of increased availability of risk capital says SEBI Whole Time Member

Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI whole time member Ananth Narayan G stated at FICCI CAPAM conference that over the past few years, we have witnessed a remarkable rise in the level of participation by domestic investors in our capital markets. We need to collectively ensure that this pace is sustainable and sustained. For one, industry must take advantage of this increased availability of risk capital and ensure commensurate capital formation. At the same time, we must collectively focus on increasing investor protection including through spreading education and risk awareness, and on improving overall ease of doing business, including for our overseas investors. He noted that SEBI is resolved to easing process of raising capital and over the past year, there have already been significant improvements in the efficiency of primary markets.

