Cellecor Gadgets gains on inking pact with Zepto

Cellecor Gadgets rose 3.92% to Rs 60.90 after the company announced that it has partnered with Zepto to expand its quick commerce platform.

Through this partnership, Cellecor aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers, ensuring they can get their favorite gadgets delivered almost instantly. The move aligns with Cellecors commitment to providing advanced technology, affordability, and seamless customer experiences.

This initiative reinforces Cellecor's dedication to delivering advanced technology, affordability, and seamless customer experiences, further solidifying its position as a leading household name in India's retail landscape, both online and offline.

Cellecor Gadgets is mainly engaged in the trading of electronic items such as mobile phones, televisions, radio receivers, sound or video recording or reproducing apparatus, and associated goods.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 99.4% to Rs 16.09 crore, along with an 89.3% jump in revenue to Rs 500.45 crore in FY24, compared to FY23.

