Britannia Inds CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli resigns

Britannia Industries announced that Rajneet Singh Kohli has resigned from his position as executive director and chief executive officer of the company, effective from 14 March 2025.

According to an exchange filing, Kohli submitted his resignation on 5th March 2025, citing his decision to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

The board of directors, through a circular resolution passed on 6th March 2025, acknowledged the resignation and confirmed that Kohli will be relieved of his duties effective from the close of business hours on 14th March 2025.

Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 4.5% to Rs 581.69 crore on 6.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,463.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.63% to settle at Rs 4,690.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News