Dhanlaxmi Cotex jumps 129% in seventeen days

Dhanlaxmi Cotex was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 279.90, extending gains for the seventeenth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Cotex surged 128.68% in seventeen trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 122.40 on 10 February 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 279.90 today. The counter has soared 381.67% from its 52-week low of Rs 58.11, which was hit on 19 March 2024.

On the BSE, 15 shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 503 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 119.53% as against Sensex's 4.73% drop.

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 137.1% as against an 8.98% decrease in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 263.51% as against Sensex's 0.38% rise.

Also Read

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 92.33. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 152.25, 133.21, and 105.21, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Dhanlaxmi Cotex is primarily engaged in dealing in securities and investments.

The company reported a 267.4% jump in net profit to Rs 3.38 crore, along with a 48.6% increase in total income to Rs 1,365.8 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News