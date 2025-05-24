RBM Infracon consolidated net profit rises 215.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 167.48% to Rs 153.24 crore

Net profit of RBM Infracon rose 215.44% to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 167.48% to Rs 153.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 165.73% to Rs 29.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 148.02% to Rs 321.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

