Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S Chand & Company consolidated net profit rises 9.81% in the March 2025 quarter

S Chand & Company consolidated net profit rises 9.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 471.40 crore

Net profit of S Chand & Company rose 9.81% to Rs 141.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 471.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.20% to Rs 63.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 719.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 662.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales471.40437.16 8 719.66662.58 9 OPM %43.1042.62 -18.7616.58 - PBDT204.92182.31 12 135.14104.45 29 PBT193.16169.82 14 92.8458.25 59 NP141.91129.23 10 63.5456.63 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Concord Drugs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Krishna Capital & Securities consolidated net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story