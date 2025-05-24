S Chand & Company consolidated net profit rises 9.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 471.40 crore

Net profit of S Chand & Company rose 9.81% to Rs 141.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 471.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.20% to Rs 63.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 719.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 662.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

471.40437.16719.66662.5843.1042.6218.7616.58204.92182.31135.14104.45193.16169.8292.8458.25141.91129.2363.5456.63

