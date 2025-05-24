Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heranba Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Heranba Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 334.77 crore

Net Loss of Heranba Industries reported to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 334.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.20% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 1409.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1257.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales334.77257.91 30 1409.731257.07 12 OPM %-4.334.79 -6.956.12 - PBDT-25.5611.63 PL 74.6778.35 -5 PBT-41.143.68 PL 18.0652.24 -65 NP-41.49-0.34 -12103 3.0734.89 -91

