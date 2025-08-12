Cello World consolidated net profit declines 11.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 529.01 crore

Net profit of Cello World declined 11.58% to Rs 73.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 529.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 500.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.529.01500.6620.6125.76126.18134.39107.55120.2673.0282.58

