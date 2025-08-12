Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 14.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 14.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 192.98 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 14.51% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 192.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 170.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales192.98170.23 13 OPM %26.6325.06 -PBDT49.0544.67 10 PBT27.4223.20 18 NP20.5217.92 15

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

