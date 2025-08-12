Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 14.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 192.98 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 14.51% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 192.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 170.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.192.98170.2326.6325.0649.0544.6727.4223.2020.5217.92

