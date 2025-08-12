Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit declines 51.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.99% to Rs 27.20 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 51.21% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.99% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.2028.3367.8785.4217.8637.6417.8237.5916.3933.59

