Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.19% to Rs 18.77 crore

Net Loss of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.19% to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.7719.19-11.03-32.20-3.18-7.17-3.69-7.46-3.69-7.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News