Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 35.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 35.32% to Rs 1104.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 816.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.37% to Rs 8653.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.48% to Rs 3934.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2667.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.56% to Rs 33797.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30848.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

