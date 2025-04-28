UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.10% to Rs 6744.59 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 23.77% to Rs 665.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 537.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.10% to Rs 6744.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5859.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.65% to Rs 2467.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1671.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.70% to Rs 25066.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21854.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6744.595859.7025066.9021854.3454.7157.2259.3059.751036.14805.513833.552568.851036.14805.513833.552568.85665.72537.862467.981671.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News