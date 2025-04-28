Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.06% to Rs 49.12 croreNet profit of Benares Hotels rose 38.48% to Rs 16.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.06% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.01% to Rs 43.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 135.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content