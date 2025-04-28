Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 23063.32 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 9.92% to Rs 2482.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2258.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 23063.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20418.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.79% to Rs 6039.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7005.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 75955.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70908.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23063.3220418.94 13 75955.1370908.14 7 OPM %19.9820.15 -16.5218.29 - PBDT4234.763997.44 6 11640.5112639.52 -8 PBT3110.193182.52 -2 7625.569494.22 -20 NP2482.042258.12 10 6039.117005.00 -14

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

