UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 23063.32 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 9.92% to Rs 2482.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2258.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 23063.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20418.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.79% to Rs 6039.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7005.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 75955.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70908.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

