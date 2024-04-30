Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 16.73% to Rs 8371.23 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 38.12% to Rs 816.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.73% to Rs 8371.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7171.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.91% to Rs 2667.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1678.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.24% to Rs 30848.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25657.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8371.237171.42 17 30848.9225657.10 20 OPM %57.4643.63 -55.9548.73 - PBDT1362.51910.03 50 4089.822682.03 52 PBT1362.51910.03 50 4089.822682.03 52 NP816.29591.00 38 2667.681678.78 59

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

