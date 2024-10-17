Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 48.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.64% to Rs 8235.34 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 48.54% to Rs 923.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 621.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.64% to Rs 8235.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7376.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8235.347376.8257.5052.101577.71567.171577.71567.17923.83621.95

