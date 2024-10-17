Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 48.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 11.64% to Rs 8235.34 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 48.54% to Rs 923.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 621.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.64% to Rs 8235.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7376.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8235.347376.82 12 OPM %57.5052.10 -PBDT1577.71567.17 178 PBT1577.71567.17 178 NP923.83621.95 49

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

