Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 48.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.64% to Rs 8235.34 croreNet profit of Central Bank of India rose 48.54% to Rs 923.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 621.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.64% to Rs 8235.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7376.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8235.347376.82 12 OPM %57.5052.10 -PBDT1577.71567.17 178 PBT1577.71567.17 178 NP923.83621.95 49
