A R C Finance standalone net profit rises 1590.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.17% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of A R C Finance rose 1590.00% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.17% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.740.48816.2272.924.620.334.570.273.380.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp