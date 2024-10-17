Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 2900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 737.98% to Rs 24.05 crore

Net profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 2900.00% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 737.98% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.052.8720.757.675.040.225.040.224.800.16

