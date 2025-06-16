Tata Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1076.5, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 4.36% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1076.5, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 6.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54527.15, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.41 lakh shares in last one month.