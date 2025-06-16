Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1076.5, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 4.36% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1076.5, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 6.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54527.15, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1080, up 0.11% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 4.36% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 89.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

