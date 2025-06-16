Tips Music Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 667.25, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 15.28% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 667.25, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Tips Music Ltd has added around 4.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1726.1, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60885 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.25 lakh shares in last one month.