Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 18.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 18.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

