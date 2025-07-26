Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Tegretol-XR Extended Release Tablets, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets are indicated for use as an anticonvulsant drug and also for the treatment of the pain associated with true trigeminal neuralgia. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 71 million for twelve months ending March 2025 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 225 ANDA approvals (202 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the June 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 102.63% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story