Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Tegretol-XR Extended Release Tablets, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets are indicated for use as an anticonvulsant drug and also for the treatment of the pain associated with true trigeminal neuralgia. Refer label for a detailed indication.
Carbamazepine Extended-Release Tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 71 million for twelve months ending March 2025 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 225 ANDA approvals (202 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
