SAIL reports multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 685-cr

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 685.48 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher than Rs 10.68 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.01% to Rs 25,921.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 889.76 crore in Q1 FY26, substantially higher than the Rs 14.26 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 2,925 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 20.86% increase from Rs 2,420 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 5.53% to Rs 25,192.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 10,742.66 crore (down 21.43% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 2,944.03 crore (up 5.96% YoY).

Sales volume stood at 4.55 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY26, compared to 4.01 MT in Q1 FY25, while crude steel production was 4.85 MT during the quarter, compared with 4.68 MT posted in the same quarter last year. On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit zoomed 810.46% to Rs 744.58 crore in Q1 FY25, as against Rs 81.78 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.17% YoY to Rs 25,921.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Amarendu Prakash said "SAIL's Q1 FY26 performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties. Even amidst fluctuating global dynamics, with rising domestic consumption, expanding steel capacity and safeguard duty support from the government, we continue to deliver high-quality steel to all steel consuming sectors. Our cost optimization measures and unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value remain central to our journey."