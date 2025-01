Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 21.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 278.11 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 21.11% to Rs 130.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 278.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 214.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.278.11214.4857.7660.82181.35151.89168.38145.00130.10107.42

