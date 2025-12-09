Centre aims to end left-wing extremism by March

The government told Parliament it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward left-wing extremism and aims to eliminate it by March next year. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Centre is working closely with states, arguing that the menace persisted for decades because earlier governments treated it as a state-level issue. Under the current policy, the Centre has deployed CAPF battalions, released Rs 3,523 crore under security-related expenditure, and provided Rs 3,848 crore in special assistance. It has also approved 706 police stations, expanded training facilities, built over 17,000 km of roads with 85% completion, and installed more than 10,000 mobile towers. Rai said violent incidents have dropped from over 16,000 in 2004-14 to about 7,000 in the last decade, with civilian deaths declining 70%.

