Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centre aims to end left-wing extremism by March

Centre aims to end left-wing extremism by March

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government told Parliament it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward left-wing extremism and aims to eliminate it by March next year. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Centre is working closely with states, arguing that the menace persisted for decades because earlier governments treated it as a state-level issue. Under the current policy, the Centre has deployed CAPF battalions, released Rs 3,523 crore under security-related expenditure, and provided Rs 3,848 crore in special assistance. It has also approved 706 police stations, expanded training facilities, built over 17,000 km of roads with 85% completion, and installed more than 10,000 mobile towers. Rai said violent incidents have dropped from over 16,000 in 2004-14 to about 7,000 in the last decade, with civilian deaths declining 70%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TV Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SEBI to bar use of live market data in investor education

Barometers trade with major losses; pharma shares slide

NRI Real Estate Investment Hits $80 Billion as Buyers Flock to Tier-2 Cities Like Mysuru for Value and Stability

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story