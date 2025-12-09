Barometers trade with major losses; pharma shares slide

The frontline equity indices traded with substantial cuts in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. Pharma shares declined for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 470.30 points or 0.55% to 84,632.66. The Nifty 50 index lost 139.65 points or 0.58% to 25,819.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.92%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,406 shares rose and 1,667 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index slipped 0.38% to 22,555.10. The index fell 1.75% in three consecutive trading sessions. Abbott India (down 2.11%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.66%), Ipca Laboratories (down 1.40%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.84%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.78%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.75%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.73%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.61%), Lupin (down 0.54%) and Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.32%) declined. On the other hand, Laurus Labs (up 1.79%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.31%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 1.24%) edged higher. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper jumped 0.69% to 6.612 compared with previous session close of 6.567.