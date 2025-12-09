Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

eClerx Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Asian Paints Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2025.

eClerx Services Ltd crashed 5.26% to Rs 4530 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23209 shares in the past one month.

Asian Paints Ltd lost 4.27% to Rs 2801. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81194 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd tumbled 4.25% to Rs 1868.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48919 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shed 4.02% to Rs 238.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd pared 3.89% to Rs 764. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14517 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

