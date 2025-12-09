TV Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Panorama Studios International Ltd, Growington Ventures India Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2025.

TV Vision Ltd crashed 12.85% to Rs 5.02 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2792 shares in the past one month.

Panorama Studios International Ltd lost 11.29% to Rs 41.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61813 shares in the past one month. Growington Ventures India Ltd tumbled 9.26% to Rs 0.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.61 lakh shares in the past one month. GSS Infotech Ltd dropped 8.56% to Rs 17.84. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8397 shares in the past one month.