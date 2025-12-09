NRI Real Estate Investment Hits $80 Billion as Buyers Flock to Tier-2 Cities Like Mysuru for Value and Stability

As NRI real-estate investment has grown to $80 billion since 2010, as per Credai- Colliers, and the demand pattern is shifting beyond metros to tier-2, and emerging cities. Many NRIs are looking at Mysuru and similar cities for second or future homes. Global economic and geopolitical volatility is renewing the appeal of establishing a secure base in India. Developers also point to value dynamics.

Additionally, attractive entry price points, higher perceived appreciation potential, and superior rental yields are making emerging Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets compelling options for overseas buyers, concluded Rastogi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News