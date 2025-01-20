Centre proposes talks with protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh

The Central Government has extended an invitation to protesting farmers for a meeting on February 14 in Chandigarh to address their long-standing demands. This proposal followed a January 18 meeting between a government delegation, led by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, and farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

The discussions aim to include representatives from the non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), both of which have been spearheading the ongoing agitation since February 2024.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for 54 days at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana, with support from several farmer organizations. His primary demand is a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, among other key issues.

In a positive development, Dallewal has agreed to receive medical treatment while continuing his hunger strike. Additionally, 121 farmers who joined the hunger strike on January 15 ended their protest on January 19 after receiving assurances from the government.

The upcoming February 14 meeting underscores the Centres efforts to resolve the impasse through dialogue. Farmer organizations remain steadfast in their demands, stressing the need for a legal framework to secure MSP and ensure agricultural reforms that address their concerns.

