Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 20.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 814.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 637.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 187.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 99.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.44% to Rs 3038.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2163.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

