Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 50.46% to Rs 6.50 crore

Net loss of Kreon Finnancial Services reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.46% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.89% to Rs 21.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.504.32 50 21.4315.21 41 OPM %-14.7717.36 --17.5915.91 - PBDT-0.520.49 PL -3.281.67 PL PBT-0.750.29 PL -4.070.96 PL NP-0.790.12 PL -4.140.62 PL

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

