Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 42.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.93% to Rs 139.54 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 42.91% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 139.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.79% to Rs 32.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.54% to Rs 476.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 607.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

139.54167.98476.85607.773.1216.6310.419.988.6728.8052.0259.983.2724.7231.3244.3510.8318.9732.2033.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News