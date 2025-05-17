Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.69% to Rs 171.34 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 65.91% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.69% to Rs 171.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.04% to Rs 19.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.30% to Rs 407.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

