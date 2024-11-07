Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 398.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 536.27 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 398.83% to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 536.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 396.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.536.27396.407.042.3143.8719.5329.646.1921.404.29

