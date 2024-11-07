Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 398.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 536.27 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 398.83% to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 536.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 396.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales536.27396.40 35 OPM %7.042.31 -PBDT43.8719.53 125 PBT29.646.19 379 NP21.404.29 399

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

