Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 398.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 536.27 croreNet profit of Century Enka rose 398.83% to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 536.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 396.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales536.27396.40 35 OPM %7.042.31 -PBDT43.8719.53 125 PBT29.646.19 379 NP21.404.29 399
