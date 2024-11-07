Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 39.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 39.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 494.82 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 39.87% to Rs 25.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 494.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 415.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales494.82415.19 19 OPM %7.917.50 -PBDT43.0832.11 34 PBT34.6824.80 40 NP25.8218.46 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

Canada blocked Australian media for broadcasting Jaishankar's presser: MEA

Income-Tax dept searches Truecaller India offices in tax evasion case

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story