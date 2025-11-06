Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 4.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.79% to Rs 408.70 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 4.35% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.79% to Rs 408.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 536.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.408.70536.277.687.0438.9743.8725.4329.6422.3321.40

