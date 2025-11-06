Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 4.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 4.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 23.79% to Rs 408.70 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 4.35% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.79% to Rs 408.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 536.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales408.70536.27 -24 OPM %7.687.04 -PBDT38.9743.87 -11 PBT25.4329.64 -14 NP22.3321.40 4

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

