India's Aviation Turbine Fuel consumption projected to reach 15-16 million ton by 2030 says Civil Aviation minister

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Govt of India today said that the global aviation industry stands at crossroads between rapid growth along with the climate concerns. The sector continues to expand faster than the overall economy and most other transport segments, driven by globalization and growing passenger demand. With an annual growth rate of 6.7%, nearly 10 million passenger trips are expected in 2025. Addressing the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, organized by FICCI, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu said that the growing energy needs of the aviation sector demand greater clarity, commitment and collaboration from all stakeholders. Indias Aviation Turbine Fuel or ATF consumption is projected to reach 15-16 million ton by 2030 and 30-31 million ton by 2040. The solution here for all of us is Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). With the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional jet fuels, SAF offers a direct way for all of us to reduce carbon footprint in aviation sector, he stated. The Minister further stated that the government is in the process of drafting a Sustainable Aviation Fuel Policy. The Ministry has been taking robust steps to speed-up the SAF movement and we are committed to soon releasing the SAF policy, he noted.

