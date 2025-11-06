Privi Speciality surges after reporting more than two-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 93 cr

Privi Speciality Chemicals rallied 9.72% to Rs 3272.35 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 110.28% to Rs 93.91 crore on 27.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 678.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) surged 105.86% to Rs 125.06 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 60.75 crore in Q2 FY24.
Total expenses jumped 16.21% to Rs 553.75 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 compared with Rs 476.51 crore posted in Q2 Sept 2024. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 371.67 crore (up 20.48% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 29.01 crore (up 39.34% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 21.47 crore (down 0.32% YoY) during the period under review.
Privi Speciality Chemicals is India's leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of aroma and fragrance chemicals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app